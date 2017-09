March 9 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Selected as leading technology partner by SolarWorld

* Order value is in upper single-digit million Swiss Francs range

* Solarworld has chosen MAiA 2.1 equipment platform with mass production scalable MB PERC technology from Meyer Burger to upgrade and expand its production of high quality solar cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)