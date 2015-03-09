FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mikron Holding FY net profit flat at CHF 2.2 mln
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 9, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mikron Holding FY net profit flat at CHF 2.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding AG :

* FY EBIT at 4.6 million Swiss francs ($4.7 million) (prior year: 5.2 million Swiss francs)

* FY sales up by 3 pct to 249.1 million Swiss francs (prior year: 241.1 million Swiss francs)

* FY net profit 2.2 million Swiss francs, no change against the previous year’s figure (2.4 million Swiss francs)

* Distribution from capital reserves of 0.05 Swiss francs per share (prior year: 0.10 Swiss francs per share)

* In 2015 the Mikron Group should be able to achieve a similar level of net sales and EBIT as in the prior year Source text - bit.ly/1E4XrQJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9863 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.