BRIEF-Inno-Gene units get 479,997 zloty subsidy for genetic testing

March 9 (Reuters) - Inno-Gene SA :

* Its units, Centrum Badan DNA Sp. z o.o. and Genomix Sp. z o.o., receive 479,997 zloty ($126,300) advance payment from the National Centre for Research and Development

* The funds are for implementation of innovative genetic testing to prenatal diagnosis

* The total value of the project called implementation of innovative genetic testing to prenatal diagnosis is 2.9 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8019 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)