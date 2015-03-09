FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verkkokauppa.com loses dispute to Teosto ry regarding levies for private copying
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 9, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Verkkokauppa.com loses dispute to Teosto ry regarding levies for private copying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj :

* Verkkokauppa.com lost the dispute to Teosto ry regarding levies for private copying - compensation amounts to about 4.4 million euros ($4.78 million)

* Teosto demanded compensation for 3.5 million euros, which totals to a 4.4 million euros payout jointly with Arctecho Oü

* Says decision is final

* Expects net sales and operating profit, excluding one-off expenses, to grow during 2015 compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
