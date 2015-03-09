FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finvector Vision Therapies initiates arbitration proceedings against Herantis Pharma unit
March 9, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Finvector Vision Therapies initiates arbitration proceedings against Herantis Pharma unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* Finvector Vision Therapies has initiated arbitration proceedings against Herantis Pharma’s subsidiary Laurantis Pharma and a number of its former shareholders

* Finvector is seeking from Laurantis and a number of its former shareholders damages in total amount of about 1,000,000 euros ($1.09 million) including interests and costs

* Says as Herantis understands it, there has been no breach of the shareholders’ agreement and the claim presented by Finvector is unfounded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9183 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

