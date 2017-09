March 9 (Reuters) - Salvepar SA :

* FY net income 23.0 million euros ($24.96 million) versus 14.2 million euros previous year

* To propose annual dividend of 2.20 euros per share, up 10 pct

* Net asset value 365.4 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014, up 57 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9216 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)