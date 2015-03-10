FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galenica FY net profit after minorities CHF 284.5 mln, 10.4 pct up
March 10, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Galenica FY net profit after minorities CHF 284.5 mln, 10.4 pct up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Galenica AG :

* FY net sales 3.42 billion Swiss francs ($3.45 billion), 1.7 percent up

* FY EBIT 370.2 million Swiss francs, net profit 312.0 million Swiss francs

* FY net profit after minorities 284.5 million Swiss francs

* On a comparable basis, FY EBIT rose by 0.7 pct and net profit increased by 5.3 pct before deduction of minority interests, and by 10.4 pct after deduction of minority interests

* Says Vifor Pharma is now shifting from a phase of new drug registrations to commercialisation, with the focus on international markets

* To pay dividend of 15.00 Swiss francs per registered share for the financial year 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1Gm43dn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9903 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

