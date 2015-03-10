FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peach Property Group FY rental income up 34 pct to CHF 7.7 mln
March 10, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Peach Property Group FY rental income up 34 pct to CHF 7.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG :

* FY rental income up by 34 percent to 7.7 million Swiss francs ($7.8 million)

* FY consolidated net loss of 10.4 million Swiss francs due to extraordinary charges from major projects

* FY operating income lifted to 196.6 million Swiss francs compared to 61.6 million Swiss francs in previous year

* Is confident that it will record a profit again in current fiscal year 2015

* Group is also expecting rental income to increase significantly in 2015 as a result of recent acquisitions in investment portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

