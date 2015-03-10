BRIEF-Elior Q1 net income group share more than tripled to 19.7 mln euros

March 10 (Reuters) - Elior Participations SCA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 1.42 billion euros ($1.53 billion) versus 1.35 billion euros a year ago

* Q1 net income group share is 19.7 million euros versus 6.0 million euros a year ago

* Confirms its outlook for full year 2014-2015

* Sees full year revenue growth of over 4 percent (with at least 2 percent organic growth)

* Sees full year stable EBITDA margin

* Sees for full year an increase in operating cash flow, a sharp rise in earnings per share and a strong increase in dividend