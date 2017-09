March 10 (Reuters) - Van Lanschot NV :

* FY net profit rises to 54.2 million euros ($58.5 million) from 33.5 million euros in 2013

* Says pension scheme change results in a one-off net gain of 54.5 million euros, taking FY 2014 total net profit to 108.7 million euros

* Proposes dividend of 0.40 per share euros, double figure vs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)