March 9 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG :

* Partners with Amann Girrbach to enter in-lab milling segment

* New Straumann CARES M series in-lab milling machine developed and manufactured by Amann Girrbach

* Straumann pre-milled blanks enable labs to produce one-piece custom abutments with Straumann original connections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)