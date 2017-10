March 9 (Reuters) - Fonciere Atland SA :

* FY revenue 14.3 million euros ($15.53 million) versus 13.6 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 2.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* In Dec. 2014 EPRA NAV per share was 106.02 euros, up 21.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)