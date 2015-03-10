FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Goldbach Group FY 2014 revenues up to CHF 464 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
March 10, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Goldbach Group FY 2014 revenues up to CHF 464 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Goldbach Group AG :

* FY 2014 unchanged dividend of 0.80 Swiss francs per share

* FY 2014 increase in total revenues to 464 million Swiss francs ($468.36 million)

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 27.5 million francs, representing a margin of 5.9 pct

* FY net profit amounts to 2.5 million francs, against 2.7 million francs in the prior year (-5 pct)

* Sees FY 2015 positive sales growth for continuing operations in the lower single digit percentage range, driven by continued growing tv business as well as a sustained recovery in radio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.