BRIEF-Goldbach Group FY 2014 revenues up to CHF 464 mln

March 10 (Reuters) - Goldbach Group AG :

* FY 2014 unchanged dividend of 0.80 Swiss francs per share

* FY 2014 increase in total revenues to 464 million Swiss francs ($468.36 million)

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 27.5 million francs, representing a margin of 5.9 pct

* FY net profit amounts to 2.5 million francs, against 2.7 million francs in the prior year (-5 pct)

* Sees FY 2015 positive sales growth for continuing operations in the lower single digit percentage range, driven by continued growing tv business as well as a sustained recovery in radio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)