BRIEF-Firstrand says H1 normalised EPS of 177.3 cents
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Firstrand says H1 normalised EPS of 177.3 cents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Firstrand Ltd

* jse: fsr - fsrp - unaudited interim results and cash dividend finalisation announcement for the six months ended 31 december 2014

* Dividend per ordinary share (cents) 93.0 versus 77.0

* Diluted normalised eps 177.3 cents versus 154.2 cents year ago for six months ended Dec. 31

* Normalised net asset value per share (cents)* 1 519.6 versus 1 342.9

* Local economy remained subdued with weak global growth, structural constraints and sluggish domestic demand resulting in low levels of economic activity

* Normalised earnings of 9.99 billion rand, an increase of 15 pct on comparative period and a normalised roe of 24.0 pct

* Given uncertainty around regulatory changes, challenging operating environment and expected demand for capital, group believes its current dividend strategy remains appropriate

* Decided to keep its interim dividend cover at 1.9 times for six months to december 2014

* In medium term gdp growth in south africa is expected to gradually increase, but remain below trend due to both demand weakness and supply side constraints, particularly with regards to power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
