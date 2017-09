March 10 (Reuters) - Evry ASA :

* EVRY One, part of EVRY, has signed a new contract with Anticimex AB

* Agreement is for three years and has an order value of about 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.75 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5090 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)