FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IP Group to raise about 128 mln stg via firm placing
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IP Group to raise about 128 mln stg via firm placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Ip Group Plc

* Capital raising

* Announces a share issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately gbp 128.0 million (approximately gbp 124.7 million net of expenses) through issue of 56,888,888 capital raising shares by way of a firm placing

* Placing and open offer (together “capital raising”) at a price of 225.0 pence per share

* Issue price represents a discount of 6.6 per cent to closing middle-market price (as derived from daily official list) of 240.9 pence per share on 9 March 2015

* Capital raising will provide capital to fund continued growth of group’s US business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.