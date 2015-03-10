BRIEF-IP Group to raise about 128 mln stg via firm placing

March 10 (Reuters) - Ip Group Plc

* Capital raising

* Announces a share issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately gbp 128.0 million (approximately gbp 124.7 million net of expenses) through issue of 56,888,888 capital raising shares by way of a firm placing

* Placing and open offer (together “capital raising”) at a price of 225.0 pence per share

* Issue price represents a discount of 6.6 per cent to closing middle-market price (as derived from daily official list) of 240.9 pence per share on 9 March 2015

* Capital raising will provide capital to fund continued growth of group's US business