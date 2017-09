March 10 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc

* FY adjusted profit before tax of £16.2m (2013: £77.6m), excluding items

* Net assets increased to £526.2m (2013: £337.0m)

* Net assets excluding intangibles and oxford equity rights asset increased to £451.3m (2013: £315.5m)

* Fair value of portfolio: £349.9m (2013: £285.9m)

* Portfolio realisations: £9.7m (2013: £5.5m)

* Group's portfolio companies raised in excess of £200m in new capital (2013: £160m)