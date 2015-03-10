FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grainger says may take legal action against Clifden
March 10, 2015 / 7:32 AM / in 3 years

BRIEF-Grainger says may take legal action against Clifden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc

* Most appropriate course of action is to undertake enforcement and exercise its security and rights, which include security over Eril’s share capital

* Grainger yesterday appointed two partners from Ernst & Young as administrators of Clifden and agreed to re-acquire shares of Eril (subject to FCA consent)

* Estimated that net asset value of Eril (excluding sums owed to Grainger) is in region of about 21 mln stg

* Work continues to determine total value recoverable by Grainger, and legal proceedings may be pursued in due course

* Grainger has been in dialogue with Clifden to try to assess its strategy and financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

