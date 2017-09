March 10 (Reuters) - Istanbul Stock Exchange:

* UBS AG raises its stake at Atlantik Petrol Urunleri to 9.81 percent from 4.91 percent

* UBS AG London Branch buys 600,000 shares at 2.1 million lira ($804,290) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6110 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)