March 10 (Reuters) - Schwaelbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz AG :

* FY net profit 1.73 million euros ($1.86 million) versus 404,000 euros year ago

* FY 2014 parent company revenues down by 6.8 pct to 106.2 million euros

* Will propose dividend of 0.60 euros per share

* FY 2014 consolidated revenues of Schwaelbchen Group fell 10.8 pct to 191.1 million euros ($1 = 0.9306 euros)