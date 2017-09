March 10 (Reuters) - Universal Outdoor Group Plc :

* FY group turnover up 400 pct to 2,859,758 British pounds ($4.30 million) (2013: 541,000 pounds)

* FY group loss from continuing operations 1,117,125 pounds including depreciation and exceptional one off financing costs (2013: 331,672 pounds)