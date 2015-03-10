FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Discovery says to increase interest in DiscoveryCard
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Discovery says to increase interest in DiscoveryCard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd

* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with FirstRand Ltd to increase its participation in DiscoveryCard to 74.99 pct

* As consideration for its increased participation, Discovery will make a cash payment to FirstRand for 1.35 billion rand on July 1 2015

* Arrangement will be expanded to a broader product suite with same profit share

* Will contribute 100 pct of additional 800 million rand investment which will likely be required to develop and enhance platform

* Will fund transaction through a portion of proceeds of rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

