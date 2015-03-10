FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pasal Real Estate transfers its Trastor stake to settle debt
March 10, 2015 / 8:47 AM / in 3 years

BRIEF-Pasal Real Estate transfers its Trastor stake to settle debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Pasal Real Estate Development SA

* Says its 28.4 million euros ($30.57 million) debt to Piraeus Bank is settled by transfering 20.4 million of its Trastor shares to the bank

* Says it reserves the right to repurchase half of the shares within 3 years

* Says it is withdrawing from all court actions against Piraeus Bank

* Says part of deal is also settling its Devart SA unit’s debt of 3.2 million euros

* Says its 3.8 million euros debt to Piraeus Leasing is also settled

* Says, due to the deal, by the first 10 days of April the total of the 35.5 million euros loan from Piraeus Bank SA will be repaid

Source text: bit.ly/1E2n3ex

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

