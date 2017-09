BRIEF-Petros Petropoulos FY 2014 turnover rises to 66.4 mln euros

March 11 (Reuters) - Petros Petropoulos SA

* FY 2014 turnover at 66.4 million euros up 21 percent from year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA at 4.02 million euros up 30.6 percent from year ago

* FY 2014 net profit after minority rights at 1.43 million euros versus 0.61 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 total bank debt at 22.7 million euros versus 26.3 million euros year ago

* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 13.3 million euros versus 14.1 year ago

* Says rise in sales above expectations due to markets developing better than expected

