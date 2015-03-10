BRIEF-MBB SE FY 2014 revenue climbs to 236.7 mln euros

March 10 (Reuters) - MBB Industries AG :

* Revenue forecast for 2015 of up to 250 million euros and EPS forecast of 1.75 euros

* FY 2014 revenue climbs to 236.7 million euros ($255 million) with EPS of 2.01 euros

* FY 2014 dividend increases from 0.55 euros to 0.57 euros

* Consolidated earnings for 2014 were down on previous year’s figure at 13.2 million euros (13.5 million euros)

* FY EBITDA amounted to 22.0 million euros as against 22.7 million euros in previous year

* Buyback of share resolved

* To acquire own shares up to a volume of 3 million euros, albeit at a price of not more than 25 euros per shares and not exceeding a total of 10 percent of share capital (up to 660,000 shares), by June 15

* Share buyback starts on March 18