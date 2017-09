March 10 (Reuters) - Datalogic SpA :

* Proposed full year dividend of 0.18 euro per share, total 10.5 million euros ($11.3 million), coupon detachment date to be May 11; record date May 12; payment date from May 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)