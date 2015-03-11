FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interparfums FY net income group share falls to 23.2 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 11, 2015 / 5:59 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Interparfums FY net income group share falls to 23.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Interparfums SA :

* Reports full year revenue 297.1 million euros ($317.63 million) versus 350.4 million euros a year ago

* Says full year revenue is in 19 pct growth on comparable basis, without Burberry Parfums

* Full year net income group share is 23.2 million euros versus 34.8 million euros a year ago

* Full year operating margin is 10.6 pct vs 14.9 pct year ago

* Proposes full year dividend of 0.44 euro per share, up 8 pct compared to 2013, payable on May 7

* Says to be optimistic for full year 2015 and aims to improve profitability with operating margin of 11 pct to 12 pct Source text: bit.ly/1FJuXM4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

