FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ascom Holding FY EBITDA rises by 2.4 pct to CHF 69.2 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
March 11, 2015 / 6:24 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ascom Holding FY EBITDA rises by 2.4 pct to CHF 69.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG :

* Reports full year revenues of 448.8 million Swiss francs ($449.5 million) (2013: 459.7 million Swiss francs)

* Full year incoming orders were slightly lower and came to 461.3 million Swiss francs (2013: 478.0 million Swiss francs)

* Full year group profit is 38.5 million Swiss francs (2013: 36.9 million Swiss francs)

* Full year EBITDA on group level increased year-on-year by 2.4 pct and amounted to 69.2 million Swiss francs

* Will propose to the annual general meeting a dividend payment of 0.45 Swiss francs per registered share (2013: 0.40 Swiss francs)

* Says outlook for 2015 is organic revenue growth of 3-7 pct for the core business and EBITDA margin of 13-16 pct (due to additional investments)

* Says outlook for 2016/2017 is organic revenue growth of 5-10 pct and EBITDA margin of 14-18 pct Source text: bit.ly/1Bvu8FU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9984 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.