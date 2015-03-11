FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
March 11, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Biomerieux reports FY contributive operating income in line with objective

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 1.69 billion euros ($1.81 billion) versus 1.59 billion euros a year ago

* Full year contributive operating income before non-recurring items is 227 million euros, in line with objective set at beginning of year

* Full year net income is 136 million euros versus 165 million euros a year ago

* Says higher contributive operating income before non-recurring items is expected in 2015

* Says priority action plans to sustainably strengthen operating performance

* Says to have set an organic growth objective of between 4.5 pct and 6.5 pct for 2015

* To propose a dividend of 1 euro per share, unchanged from the dividend paid in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
