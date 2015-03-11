FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY EBITDA up 12.6 pct to CHF 19.8 mln
March 11, 2015

BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY EBITDA up 12.6 pct to CHF 19.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* Net revenue for 2014 was 202.5 million Swiss francs ($203 million) (2013: 190.5 million francs)

* At constant exchange rates, group recorded a 7.4 percent increase in revenue for FY

* EBITDA in 2014 rose by 12.6 percent to 19.8 million Swiss francs (2013: 17.6 million Swiss francs)

* FY net profit was also sharply higher at 6.2 million Swiss francs (2013: 4.5 million francs)

* To propose increase of 20 percent in profit distribution in form of a tax-free dividend of 0.36 Swiss francs per share

* Cicor group names Juerg Duebendorfer as new CEO

* Because of foreign exchange situation it is difficult to forecast sales and results for Cicor group in 2015

* Target for 2015 is to generate a solid performance and to continue moving forward Source text - bit.ly/1xcbu1N Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9978 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

