BRIEF-Valneva announces two new deals on its EB66 vaccine cell line platform
#Healthcare
March 11, 2015 / 6:39 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Valneva announces two new deals on its EB66 vaccine cell line platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Announces two new deals on its EB66 vaccine cell line platform

* New EB66 research license agreement with global animal health company

* New EB66 commercial license with an undisclosed European veterinary company

* Announces that it has signed a new research license agreement with Merial and a commercial license agreement with an undisclosed European company to develop veterinary vaccines using Valneva’s EB66 vaccine cell line platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
