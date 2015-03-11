FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic FY EBIT down to DKK 17 million
March 11, 2015 / 6:54 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic FY EBIT down to DKK 17 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* FY revenue 1.22 billion Danish crowns ($175.11 million) versus 1.21 billion crowns year ago

* FY EBIT 17 million crowns versus 33 million crowns year ago

* FY pre-tax profit 64.4 million crowns versus 6.2 million crowns year ago

* For 2015 expects revenue at level of 1,000 million crowns / $144 million and a break even result before interest and tax (EBIT)

* Sees cash preparedness at year-end to be in level of 1,100 million crowns / $159 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9672 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

