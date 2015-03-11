FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telegraaf Media Groep FY net result swings to loss
March 11, 2015 / 7:09 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Telegraaf Media Groep FY net result swings to loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Telegraaf Media Groep NV :

* Reports a FY net loss of 38.1 million euros ($40.74 million) versus a profit of 177.9 million euros in 2013

* FY revenues of 514.9 million euros were 27.5 million euros lower than they were in 2013

* FY operating loss widened 10.3 million euros to 31.4 million euros

* No dividend over 2014

* 2014 results were affected by impairment of Sky Radio Group in amount of 40.9 million euros due to structurally lower results achieved by Radio Veronica

* Says 2015 to be year of transition in which further cost reductions are unavoidable Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9352 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
