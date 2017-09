March 11 (Reuters) - Hunter Douglas NV :

* Reports full year sales 2.2 percent higher to $2.695 billion

* Q4 sales are $682 million, 0.2 percent higher than $681 million a year ago

* Full year 2014 total net profit is $125.0 million, 16.7 pct higher than $107.1 million in 2013

* Q4 total net profit is $27.3 million compared with $21.6 million a year ago

* Proposes a dividend for 2014 of 1.35 euro per common share, compared with 1.25 euro a year ago Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)