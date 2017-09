March 10 (Reuters) - Rtl Group

* Andreas Rudas has been appointed as interim chief executive officer (CEO) of RTL Hungary with immediate effect

* Says new permanent CEO of RTL Hungary will be announced in due course

* Says to further strengthen rtl group's ties with the hungarian society, the group intends to appoint a local hungarian executive to become the new ceo of rtl hungary