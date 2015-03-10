FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JCDecaux Holding announces sale of a 5.4 pct stake in JCDecaux
#Advertising/Marketing
March 10, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JCDecaux Holding announces sale of a 5.4 pct stake in JCDecaux

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - JCDecaux SA :

* JCDecaux Holding announces the launch of the sale of a stake representing 5.4 percent of the share capital of JCDecaux SA

* Upon completion of transaction, number of shares publicly held would be equal to about 34.2 percent of share capital of company

* Private placement is managed by Goldman Sachs International as sole bookrunner

* Upon completion of this transaction, JCDecaux Holding SAS Would hold 64.5 percent of share capital and voting rights of JCDecaux SA

* JCDecaux Holding intends to maintain its stake in share capital of JCDecaux at this level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

