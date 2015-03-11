FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Myriad Group swings to net profit of $8.1 mln in FY 2014
March 11, 2015 / 6:04 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Myriad Group swings to net profit of $8.1 mln in FY 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Myriad Group AG :

* Revenues of $40.2 million and a net profit of $8.1 million for full year 2014

* FY adjusted gross profit of $27.7 million (FY 2013: $19.9 million)

* FY EBITDA (pre restructuring and exceptional costs) of $7.5 million (FY 2013: loss of $$2.9 million)

* It is unlikely that 2015 revenues will be as high as 2014 revenues

* Sees return to revenue growth in 2016

* Ability to be profitable in 2015 will be impacted by investment in msngr

* FY net profit $8.1 million versus loss of $42.9 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

