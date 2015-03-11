FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate FY gross rental income rises by 5.4 pct
March 11, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate FY gross rental income rises by 5.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Reports full year gross rental income (“GRI”) increased by 5.4 percent to 214.5 million euros ($229 million); (2013: 203.5 million euros)

* Full year EBITDA, excluding revaluation, disposals and impairments, is increased by 8.5 percent to 174.0 million euros (2013: 160.4 million euros)

* Full year loss before taxation is 37.0 million euros, compared to a profit of 90.6 million euros in 2013

* EPRA occupancy rate at Dec. 31, 2014 remained high at 97.4 percent (Dec. 31, 2013: 98.1 percent)

* Full year company adjusted EPRA EPS is increased by 7.2 percent to 35.9 euro cents (2013: 33.5 euro cents)

* For 2015, board has approved a 12.5 percent increase in dividend to at least 0.27 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

