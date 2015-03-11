FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TAKKT buys direct marketing specialist for customized printed displays in USA
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 6:44 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TAKKT buys direct marketing specialist for customized printed displays in USA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - TAKKT AG :

* Acquires direct marketing specialist for customized printed displays in USA

* Takkt group company Takkt America Holding Inc. entered into a purchase agreement for acquisition of post-up stand group of companies based near Cleveland

* Purchase price that was agreed upon for 100 percent of shares will be paid in two installments

* An initial purchase price installment of $15 million is to be paid upon closing of transaction

* Another fixed installment of $1.5 million is due in 2018

* Additional potential and variable purchase price component of up to $13.5 million depends on achievement of company’s performance goals over next three years and is also payable in Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.