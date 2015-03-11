FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert says full-year net profit up 20.4 pct
#Healthcare
March 11, 2015 / 6:54 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert says full-year net profit up 20.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Agfa Gevaert Nv

* FY revenue 2,620 million euro versus 2,865 million euro year ago

* FY result from operating activities 136 million euro, down 16.6 percent

* FY net profit improved by 20.4 percent to 59 million euro

* In 2015 co will be able to deliver a recurring ebitda percentage close to 10 percent of revenue

* Believes that it will be able to grow its top line to 3 billion euro in the medium term

* Group is starting to see the first signs of improvement in its markets in Europe and the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
