BRIEF-Ormonde Mining confirms approach by Almonty Industries
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 11:19 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ormonde Mining confirms approach by Almonty Industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Ormonde Mining Plc

* Confirms, as announced by Almonty Industries Inc that it last night received an unsolicited indicative non-binding proposal with respect to a potential offer for ormonde

* Proposal from almonty does not include any material detail as to how necessary project financing for barruecopardo project would be secured

* Will respond to almonty and provide a further update to shareholders in relation to this approach in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
