March 11 (Reuters) - Infineon says issued two euro-denominated bonds

* First Bond 3.5 year maturity; aggregated nominal amount eur 300 million; issue price 99.605 %; coupon 1.00 % p.a

* Says 2nd bond 7-year maturity; aggregated nominal amount eur 500 million; issue price 99.480 %; coupon 1.50 % p.a.