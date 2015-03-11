FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chemical Specialities files for business rescue
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
March 11, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Chemical Specialities files for business rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Chemical Specialities Ltd :

* Notice of application for voluntary business rescue and suspension of all ChemSpec securities on the JSE

* Board of directors of ChemSpec have concluded that ChemSpec is now financially constrained

* There appears however, to be a reasonable prospect of rescuing company

* Decision has therefore been taken to commence with voluntary business rescue proceedings for company

* Board resolution to this effect has been filed with companies and intellectual property commission on March 11, 2015

* In discussions with prospective funders with regards to post commencement financing

* Has requested JSE to suspend trading in both ordinary and preference shares with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.