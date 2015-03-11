BRIEF-NN Group prices senior debt offering of eur 600 million

March 11 (Reuters) - NN Group Nv

* NN Group NV : NN Group prices senior debt offering of eur 600 million

* Has priced eur 600 million senior unsecured notes with a fixed rate coupon of 1 pct per annum and a maturity of 7 years

* Intends to use proceeds of notes for general corporate purposes including repayment of existing indebtedness

* Notes are expected to be rated by Standard & Poor's (a-) and Moody's (baa2) and will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam