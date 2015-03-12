FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dufry FY EBITDA up 12.6 pct to CHF 575.6 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 12, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dufry FY EBITDA up 12.6 pct to CHF 575.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Dufry AG :

* Turnover of Dufry reached an all-time high at 4,196.6 million Swiss francs ($4 billion) in 2014, representing a growth of 17.5 percent

* FY gross profit grew by 17.0 percent to 2,463.1 million Swiss francs

* EBITDA increased by 12.6 percent and stood at 575.6 million Swiss francs in 2014

* In 2014, net earnings were 84.8 million francs with net earnings attributable to equity holders amounting to 50.8 million Swiss francs

* In 2015, Dufry will concentrate its efforts on integration of Nuance

* Aims to increase overall shops productivity, and will also keep scanning market for new acquisition opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0104 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.