BRIEF-Dufry FY EBITDA up 12.6 pct to CHF 575.6 mln

* Turnover of Dufry reached an all-time high at 4,196.6 million Swiss francs ($4 billion) in 2014, representing a growth of 17.5 percent

* FY gross profit grew by 17.0 percent to 2,463.1 million Swiss francs

* EBITDA increased by 12.6 percent and stood at 575.6 million Swiss francs in 2014

* In 2014, net earnings were 84.8 million francs with net earnings attributable to equity holders amounting to 50.8 million Swiss francs

* In 2015, Dufry will concentrate its efforts on integration of Nuance

* Aims to increase overall shops productivity, and will also keep scanning market for new acquisition opportunities