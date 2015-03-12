FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schmolz&Bickenbach reports positive FY net income of EUR 50.0 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 12, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schmolz&Bickenbach reports positive FY net income of EUR 50.0 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Schmolz&Bickenbach AG :

* Adjusted EBITDA increased by 46.4 percent to 261.7 million euros ($276 million) in full year 2014 (2013: 178.8 million euros)

* FY positive net income of 50.0 million euros (2013: -83.7 million euros)

* Earnings expectation for 2015 affected by stronger swiss franc

* FY revenue up 1.9 percent to 3,338.4 million euros

* Proposal is not to distribute a dividend for 2014

* Group’s sales volumes in 2015 should roughly match the 2014 level

* Plans to invest more heavily in 2015, with a total volume of around 150 million euros

* EBITDA for 2015 is expected to come in at between 210 million euros and 250 million euros

* Stands by its medium-term goals: from 2016 onwards, intends to generate an adjusted EBITDA of > 300 million euros

* Has resumed discussions on an open-ended selling process for specific distribution units in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria

* Affected distribution units belong to the sales & services division, follow a diverging business model and focus on selling third party products Source text - bit.ly/1FdoI5c Source text - bit.ly/1EdCdQD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.