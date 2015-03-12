FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UBM Realitaetenentwicklung expects FY net profit to rise to more than EUR 20 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UBM Realitaetenentwicklung expects FY net profit to rise to more than EUR 20 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Ubm Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* Managing board decides on segment transition of UBM stock to standard market continuous at Vienna Stock Exchange

* Is evaluating options for a capital increase in 2015 and is currently in discussions with international investment banks

* EBITDA will reach about 50 million euros ($53 million), EBIT around 43 million euros for FY 2014

* Expects net profit of more than 20 million euros for FY 2014 (2013: 13.5 million euros excluding PIAG)

* Dividend shall be increased from 62 cents to 1.25 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.