March 11 (Reuters) - JCDecaux SA :

* JCDecaux Holding S.A.S. announces the successful sale of a stake representing 5.4 percent of the share capital of JCDecaux S.A.

* Announces successful sale of 12,000,000 shares of JCDecaux S.A., representing about 5.4 percent of share capital

* JCDecaux shares were sold at a price of 31.5 euros ($34) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)