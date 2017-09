March 11 (Reuters) - Blackburn OJSC :

* Konstantastroy LLC increases its stake in company to 49.631 pct from 21.5 pct

* Investitsionnyi vestnik LLC divested its 27 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/1NJAyrg, bit.ly/19bSBqv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)