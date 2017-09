March 11 (Reuters) - Marti Otel :

* Says to issue lease certificates up to 100 million lira ($38.18 million), with up to 3 years maturity period

* Signs facilitation contract with Tera Varlik Kiralama for lease certificate issues Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6190 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)